FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina say the scene of a shooting at Cape Fear Valley Hospital has been ‘rendered safe.’

| Shooting at Cape Fear Valley Hospital |

Reference the shooting this morning at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, the scene has been rendered safe by #FayPD. More information will be released soon. The FPD is the official source for information. Stay tuned here. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 6, 2019

The tweet Wednesday morning by Fayetteville Police says more information will be released soon.

