N.C. police department warns of ‘untrustworthy drug dealers,’ offers to weigh drugs for buyers

MINT HILL, N.C. (WSVN) — A North Carolina police department jokingly offered some help for those hoping to avoid getting scammed by a drug dealer.

The Mint Hill Police Department took to Facebook to “warn” the public about drug dealers who may be out to scam their buyers.

“Some untrustworthy drug dealers are using their cell phone, instead of a certified scale to display the weight of the merchandise that they are selling,” police said in the post. “By placing the drugs on their cell phone, they can type in whatever weight they want, claiming it was the weight agreed upon during your transaction.”

Police are now offering their services in assuring people don’t fall victim to the scam.

“Contact us here at the Mint Hill Police Department and schedule to meet with one of our officers,” police wrote. “We can assist you by weighing your purchase to ensure that you didn’t get cheated out of what you paid for.”

The tongue-in-cheek post has since gone viral and has picked up over 4,000 reactions and over 4,500 shares.

