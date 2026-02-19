(WSVN) - Muslims around the world welcomed the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which began on the evening of Feb. 17, is observed as a 30-day period of prayer and reflection.

Muslims believe Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Muslims honor the holy month by fasting between sunrise and sunset.

