Muslim woman takes smiling photo in front of anti-Muslim protesters

(WSVN) - A photo of a smiling Muslim woman is going viral after she posed in front of a group of anti-Muslim protesters.

Shaymaa Ismaa’eel, 24, shared three photos on her Twitter account with the caption, “On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment.”

On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/Dbrtk7MDAw — شيماء (@ShaymaaDarling) April 23, 2019

The post quickly amassed more than 180,000 likes.

Speaking with BuzzFeed News, Ismaa’eel said she noticed the protesters gathered outside the Islamic Circle of North America convention in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

In the photo, one of the signs reads, “Islam is a religion of blood & murder!”

Ismaa’eel said she wanted to respond with kindness and positive energy.

One user called on the pictures to be put up in a museum, while others simply expressed their support.

THESE PICTURES BELONG IN A MUSEUM!

WE STAN! — 𝔑𝔬𝔯𝔞𝔥 (@Norahabdela) April 23, 2019

You’re doing amazing sweetie — Luul (@1uul_) April 23, 2019

—

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.