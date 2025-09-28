GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The church was on fire.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

