LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, authorities said.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.

It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.

Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X. “Please pray for everyone involved.”

“We will provide more details once they are available,” Beshear said.

