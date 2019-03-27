Multiple people dash out of truck after Texas traffic stop

ENCINO, Texas (WSVN) — Video of a Texas traffic stop has gone viral after an unusual amount of people sprinted from the vehicle.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the stop to Facebook.

Video shows the white Ford F-250 being chased down by a deputy.

The truck had been reported stolen.

After a brief pursuit, the truck pulled into a field and well over a dozen people then began jumping out of the truck and fleeing.

Deputies did not provide any more details on the incident.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.