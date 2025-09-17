(CNN) — Multiple law enforcement officers were injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in rural central Pennsylvania – with at least two rushed to the hospital, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. The shooting suspect is dead, two sources said.

The shooting appears to have occurred while officers were serving a court order, the source said.

Two people are in serious condition in connection with the incident, a WellSpan York Hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

Around 2:10 p.m., 911 dispatchers received calls about an incident North Codorus Township, according to Ted Czech, a spokesperson with the York County Office of Emergency Management. That incident is now under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, Czech said.

North Codorus Township covers an area of 32 square miles of central Pennsylvania, roughly two and a half hours west of Philadelphia.

Police were dispatched to Haar Road in Spring Grove, a heavily agricultural borough of York County dotted with small barns and sprawling farm land.

A medevac helicopter was spotted in one of the area’s grassy fields, flanked by the winding road lit up by flashing lights from several responding fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

State and county officials have not released any additional information about injuries or how the incident unfolded.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay told CNN her office has responded to the incident, but declined to elaborate.

Agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in Harrisburg were assisting at the shooting scene, the agency said in a post on X.

“I’ve been briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County, and am on my way there now,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in an X post Wednesday.

The state’s Attorney General, Dave Sunday, also posted on X that he was “en route” to the incident.

CNN’s John Miller contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

