Multiple injured in Southern California high school shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were reportedly injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

LIVE: Authorities in California have responded to reports of a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita. At least six injuries have been reported.https://t.co/E56tVxEx3J — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) November 14, 2019

Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.

