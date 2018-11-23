HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at an Alabama mall during Black Friday shopping.

News outlets report the shooting occurred Thursday night at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. Police tell Al.com that the suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

It is unclear how many other people were injured or what their conditions were.

