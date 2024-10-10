(WSVN) - As Hurricane Milton moves out of the region, Florida’s major airports are feeling the impacts, with dozens of flights cancelled and delayed.

Airport officials with Miami International Airport say, nearly 200 flights have been canceled due to Milton.

At last check, there’s reportedly 61 cancellations and 5 delays going into and out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The flights are likely being impacted by the bad weather related to Hurricane Milton over parts of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico region.

After halting it’s flight Tuesday and getting slammed by Milton Wednesday night, Tampa International Airport is expected to be open Friday.

The tarmac was hit by heavy winds gusts and torrential downpours. Parts of the inside had minor leaks.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on the situation early Thursday morning.

“The Tampa Airport is repairing minimal damage and should be open no later than tomorrow,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Aviation Authority staff are conducting a thorough inspection of the facility and will finalize when the airport is safe to reopen.

Travelers are advised to confirm their flight status with their airline before arriving at the airport.

