Multiple dog food brands recalled due to potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D

(WSVN) - A popular dog food production company is voluntarily recalling multiple products due to the potential for too much vitamin D that could lead to kidney failure.

Sunshine Mills’ recall covers brands including Evolve Puppy, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy, and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

Bags affected have a best buy date code of Nov. 1, 2018, through Nov. 8, 2019. The best buy code can be located on the back of each bag.

The products were distributed in retail stores within the United States, as well as some export distributors in Japan, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Israel, Canada, and South Korea.

Consumers are urged to stop feeding the foods to their dogs immediately and throw it away or return it for a full refund.

The recalled products include all of the following:

14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0

28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0

3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6

16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3

30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0

