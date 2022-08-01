(WSVN) - Several cruse lines are easing their COVID-19 testing requirements.

Starting Monday, vaccinated guests won’t need pre-cruise tests for trips of five nights or less.

Guests who are not vaccinated must provide proof of a negative result three days before a cruise starts.

Norwegian, Carnival cruise line, and Royal Caribbean are among the cruise lines adopting these new rules.

