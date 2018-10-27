Multiple casualties after shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

He said the public should “shelter in place” and report any unusual activity.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.

The congregation’s president declined to comment.

