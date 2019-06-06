Multi-vehicle accident at West Point training site

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say emergency responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at a West Point training site.

New York State police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel responding to the crash.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

West Point spokeswoman Katie Felder said the accident Thursday morning was in an area where cadet summer training takes place.

There was no official confirmation on reports of multiple injuries.

