PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors are celebrating their success with a degree from an Ivy League school.

Jaclyn Corin and David Hogg are now Harvard University graduates.

Corin and Hogg attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and survived the mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

Corin was the junior class president at the time of the massacre, and Hogg was a senior.

Together, they also went on to co-found March For Our Lives.

The movement was born from tragedy and is dedicated to eliminating gun violence.

