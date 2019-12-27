Mr. and Mrs. Clause welcome baby on Christmas Day

FARRELL, Penn. (WSVN) — A couple with a festive last name welcomed a baby boy on a fitting day.

Just in time for the holidays, Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed their son Lorenzo Luciano Clause eight days early at 9:47 a.m. Christmas Day.

Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon. Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause, 7 lbs, 11 oz, into the world eight days early on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m. pic.twitter.com/egfTB4i9zJ — UPMC (@UPMCnews) December 26, 2019

Lorenzo was born at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania, and according to the hospital, he weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

“Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon,” the hospital wrote on Twitter.

Pictures show the happy family with little Lorenzo wearing a tiny Santa hat.

