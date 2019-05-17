Movie theater allows guests to watch films in double beds

SPREITENBACH, Switzerland (WSVN) — A Swiss movie theater has taken the movie-going experience to a whole new level.

Pathé Switzerland has opened up a new luxury theater Spreitenbach, Switzerland, with a host of features like gourmet meals, and IMAX and Dolby technology.

However, one of the things that sets the theater apart are the addition of beds in one of their VIP cinemas.

For those worried about hygiene, the theater says they change the sheets on the beds between every screening, according to Fox 11.

Each bed also has an adjustable headrest and side table so you can enjoy a glass of champagne while watching your film.

Tickets for the VIP lounge cost about $50, and include snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks.

