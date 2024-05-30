MILPITAS, California (KPIX) — Police in Milpitas issued a warning to residents living in and near a mobile home park after a mountain lion was captured on camera early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the big cat was spotted at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park on Dixon Landing Road. The mountain lion was reportedly on the west side of the complex, near the BART tracks.

Officers searched for the cat, even deploying drones with thermal imaging capabilities, but the animal was not found. Police said the Department of Fish and Game along with Santa Clara County Vector Control have been notified.

In a statement Wednesday, police urged residents, particularly joggers, cyclists and owners of small pets, to be aware of their surroundings following the mountain lion sighting.

Anyone who may encounter a mountain lion is urged not to approach and not to run.

“Running can often entice a predatory animal to chase. Instead, try to appear larger than the lion by waving your arms and speaking in a loud firm voice,” police said.

The community is also urged to call 911 to report additional mountain lion sightings.

