OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A military plane crash-landed in a southeast Oklahoma City field on Thursday, with one motorist capturing the plane on video as he was driving in the area.

In the video provided by Matthew Topchian, the plane, identified as an Air Force OA-1K Skyraider II, can be seen coming down just above the tree line before partially landing on a roadway.

Oklahoma National Guard officials said the crash happened near Southeast 119th Street and South Sooner Road and that two crew members were on board. One of the crew members was a civilian contractor and the other an active-duty U.S. Air Force member.

Neither were injured in the incident.

Officials said the plane and the crew were assigned to the 492d Special Operations Wing that operates out of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base. They were on a training mission at the time of the crash-landing.

