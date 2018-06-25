Mother warns parents after pacifier burns infant

LOWELL, Mich. (WSVN) — A Michigan mother is issuing a warning for all parents after she discovered her infant received a burn from a pacifier that suctioned cupped to his face.

Kristen Milhone told Fox 17 that she saw the burn on the face of her 7-month-old son, Jack, when she got him out of his crib.

“I picked him up and was playing with him and then all of the sudden I saw his bump on the side of his head,” said Milhone. “I got up to turn the light on and he had this blister. It almost looked like a chemical burn.”

Milhone said it wasn’t until after she took her son the the emergency room that she found out Jack fell asleep on top of his Philips Avent Soothie pacifier, causing it to suction to his face and leave behind a burn.

The Philips Avent Soothie is often the type of pacifier that hospitals give to parents for their newborns.

Ultimately, Milhone said doctors told her to put ointment on the burn, and that they will have to return for follow-up appointments. However, doctors said if the burn doesn’t heal, the infant may need to go to a burn clinic, or he may need plastic surgery.

Also, due to the infant having such thin skin, the burn could leave behind a scar.

“It’s just terrifying, like you don’t do all this stuff and then this one thing you may do is like suction cup a pacifier to your child’s head,” said Milhone. “You’re supposed to be able to have that. It’s just kind of scary.”

