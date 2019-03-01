Mother starts dancing after learning of daughter’s college acceptance

A mother burst into dance after she learned the great news that her daughter was accepted into college.

LaJuana McCree thought her 18-year-old daughter, Promise, was in trouble when she received a call from the teen’s school.

She entered the principal’s office stone-faced, wearing a pair of sunglasses, prepared for the worst. However, her daughter instead shared some good news — she got accepted into Louisiana’s Grambling State University.

McCree, unable to contain her excitement, started dancing on the spot.

The acceptance makes Promise the first person in her family to go to college. She had been keeping the news a secret since December.

Promise said she plans on majoring in criminal psychology.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.