Mother shoots carjacker in head after he tried to drive away with toddlers inside

DALLAS (WSVN) – A mother took matters into her own hands after a man tried to steal the car with her kids inside.

According to Fox 4, Michelle Booker-Hicks went inside a Shell gas station in Dallas on Wednesday night to pay for fuel while her toddlers — 2 and 4 years old — remained in the vehicle.

Before she returned to the pump, Booker-Hicks saw a man get into her car. She ran and quickly jumped into the vehicle as the suspect began to drive away.

She demanded that the man stop the car; when he refused, she pulled a gun from her glove compartment and shot the man in the face.

“I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn’t. I didn’t. I just wanted to give him a warning shot that was it,” she told KTVT. “I’m not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”

Police said the suspect ran the car off the road and crashed into a light pole. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Booker-Hicks and her children were not harmed.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said he will most likely face charges for kidnapping and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or carjacking.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.