Mother sentenced to 20 years for trading daughters for sex and cash

(WSVN) - A mother of two has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to allowing men to rape her daughters in exchange for money and drugs.

According to Fox 32, 25-year-old Morgan Summerlin pled guilty to counts of first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes and trafficking a person for sexual servitude last month.

Related: Mother pleads guilty to allowing men to rape her children in exchange for cash

Investigators said Summerlin’s daughters, ages 5 and 6, told their guardians how their mom would take them to strange men’s homes to be molested and raped.

The men would pay the girls, who then would hand the money over to their mother.

Summerlin was sentenced by a Fulton County judge Monday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.