Mother receives special surprise after skipping own graduation to see son graduate

(WSVN) - A Michigan mother who missed her own graduation ceremony to see her son graduate was in for a special surprise.

Sharonda Wilson and her son, Stephan, happened to have their graduations in different cities on the same day.

She chose to skip her ceremony at Ferris State University to watch her son walk the stage.

Both schools found out and gave her the recognition she deserved at Central Michigan University.

To attend her son Stephan’s commencement ceremony, Sharonda Wilson was unable to attend her own from Ferris State University. Learning this, @cmichprez contacted FSU President Eisler and was able to confer her degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees. #cmichgraduation pic.twitter.com/anCSTHDCdC — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) May 4, 2019

“By the virtue of the authority vested in me, by the State of Michigan and the board of trustees on behalf of President Eisler and Ferris State Trustees, I confer upon you, Sharonda Wilson, the bachelor’s degree that you have earned with all rights, privileges pertaining thereto,” said CMU President Bob Davies. “Please move your tassel from your right to your left.”

Her degree was conferred, with her son by her side.

Sharonda earned a bachelor of science in business administration and Stephan earned a bachelor of arts in music theater.

