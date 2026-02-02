(CNN) — Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC’s “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing from her Arizona home, officials said.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. near her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference late Sunday. A family member called 911 around noon Sunday to report her missing, the sheriff added.

Nancy Guthrie has some physical ailments, but the family reported she has not had any cognitive issues, Nanos said.

“The scene at the house also has some concerns for us,” the sheriff said, without providing further details.

Search and rescue teams, including volunteers, dogs, border patrol agents and helicopters, have been dispatched overnight.

“We’ve pretty much just thrown everything at this as we can,” Nanos said.

Detectives from the homicide team are investigating and haven’t ruled out possible foul play, Nanos said.

The “Today” show led with the news on Monday morning and shared a statement from Savannah, who said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Savannah Guthrie, who lost her father before her senior year of high school, has spoken highly of her mother and their close relationship.

When the anchor was offered her first news job in Butte, Montana, at the age of 21, her mother encouraged her to pursue the role, despite the distance from home.

“It’s not because she didn’t want me to stay. Of course she wanted me to stay,” the TODAY anchor recalled. “But she’s like, ‘I’m not going to stand in the way of your dreams.’”

