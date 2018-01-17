Mother of 3 dies from flu in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WSVN) — The 40-year-old mother of three by all accounts lead a healthy life. Katie Oxley Thomas ran marathons and did yoga, but her family says she quickly deteriorated after coming down with the flu.

KTVU reports that Thomas died Jan. 4, just days after her diagnosis of Influenza B. Doctors believe Thomas eventually developed pneumonia, which lead to septic shock.

Her father, Walt Oxley, said Thomas’ condition worsened rapidly, making her one of over 40 people under the age of 65 to die from the flu this season in California alone.

“The one doctor said I’ve never seen anything progress like this. He said this is just incredible,” Oxley told KTVU.

Oxley said he rushed to bring her three children to the hospital for her final moments.

“We went and picked them up at 4:30 and by the time we got back at 5 they were at code red and trying to save her. But she was already gone,” her father said.

The heartbroken family says they are speaking out in order to encourage others to get a flu shot.

“Most of us get the flu and recover from it and a handful of people every year don’t. And you just don’t think it’s going to be your daughter. But you really want to take it serious,” Oxley said.

