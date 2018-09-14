Mother, infant die when tree falls on house during Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WSVN) — Police in North Carolina say a mother and her 8-month-old baby were both killed when a tree fell on their house due to Hurricane Florence.

Wilmington Police said the incident happened Friday morning as the storm came ashore, bringing high winds and torrential rain to the area.

The mom and her infant are the first two confirmed fatalities caused by the storm.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said the father was rushed to an area hospital due to “near amputation.” Authorities have not disclosed his condition.

The family has not yet been identified.

WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries. https://t.co/FC5PAhuxig — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 14, 2018

