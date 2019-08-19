Mother, grandmother arrested after ant-covered, 16-day-old infant found on floor of filthy car

LONDON, Ky. (WSVN) — Two Kentucky women have been arrested after a 16-day-old newborn was found on the floor of a filthy car they were driving.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped 32-year-old Rebeca Jean Fultz and her mother, 69-year-old Charolotte J. Simpson, Thursday night.

Deputies said both women had outstanding bench warrants.

While conducting the arrest, deputies said one of the women told them that Fultz’s 16-day-old baby was in the car. However, deputies couldn’t find the child at first because the infant wasn’t strapped into a car seat inside the car.

That’s when deputies found the baby on the floorboard between the two front seats. Deputies said the newborn had labored breathing, was covered in ants and had a soiled diaper.

Deputies also noted that there was no air conditioning in the vehicle.

Deputies also said the vehicle was full of trash, and there was also an unsecured flat-screen television that could have been thrown around the vehicle during a sudden stop.

The infant was taken to the hospital and their condition has improved after being treated for dehydration. The child will be turned over to social services.

Both Fultz and Simpson have been charged with child abuse and other crimes.

