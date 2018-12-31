Mother gives birth to 14 pound 13 ounce baby

ARLINGTON, Texas (WSVN) — A mother had a bit of a surprise after she gave birth to a baby much bigger than she’d expected.

According to KVTV, Jennifer Medlock expected her baby to be a bit heavier than usual since her first child, Annabelle, weighed nine pounds 10 ounces when she was born.

However, she was completely caught off guard after her son, Ali, was born weighing 14 pounds 13 ounces, breaking the record at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, really?’ I don’t think it even registered,” Medlock said.

Ali was born via c-section, just as his sister was before him.

Medlock said she had a healthy pregnancy. However, when Ali was born, he had to spend a week in the neonatal intensive care unit due to low blood sugar and low platelets.

Ali has since been released and is doing well at home.

“It doesn’t matter how big he is, I’m so blessed,” said Jennifer.

Medlock said her children were especially a blessing since doctors told her having children would be difficult since she has severe polycystic ovarian syndrome.

However, with fertility treatments, Medlock was able to conceive the first time. She later found out she was pregnant with Ali after she went to start the fertility process again.

