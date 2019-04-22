Mother dies from breast cancer, leaves behind 11 children

DETROIT (WSVN) — A family of 11 children is in mourning after their mother passed away unexpectedly from breast cancer.

According to Fox 2, 44-year-old Rashida Lawson lost her battle with cancer, leaving behind her 11 children.

The children range in age from 23 to 4 years old.

“We can’t tell them, ‘Hey, guys it’s going to be OK, she’s coming home,’ and I have to be honest with them,” said daughter Tamera Stone.

According to a GoFundMe page, the family lost their father 10 years ago, leaving the eldest siblings to take on the role as caretakers.

“Some people still have their parents and tell you it is going to be OK. It’s not,” said son Kenneth Stone. “We don’t know it’s going to be OK. We don’t have our parents anymore. We just have each other.”

Tamera said their mother had become sick and went to the hospital. There, doctors discovered that she had stage 4 breast cancer.

A week later, she passed away.

“She was the glue that held us together,” said Tamera. “She didn’t want to break us down. She didn’t want us worrying about her.”

Now, as the children come to terms with the loss of their mother, they are also trying to prepare themselves for the future.

“We’re battling with the financial problems right now,” Tamera said, “and considering that school is still in, we have to pick up the pieces where our mom left off at. Right now we’re on our own.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family raise funds. To donate, click here.

