(CNN) – A 31-year-old Cleveland mother is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her infant daughter home alone for eight days while she went on vacation.

Authorities say Kristel Candelario told them she went on vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit from June 8 to June 16, then returned to find her daughter unresponsive on Friday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the 16-month-old child was extremely dehydrated.

Candelario is being held on a $1 million bond, which was set during her arraignment Tuesday morning.

She’s due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 28.

