Mother announces on Facebook toddler is free of cancer

(WSVN) - A 21-month-old toddler in Kentucky is making headlines after a miracle.

Molly Hughes, of Warren County, was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma at just 4-months-old.

The adorable girl’s mother told Fox 35 that her family was caught off guard by the diagnosis.

“We had no idea she even possibly had cancer,” Chelsea Hughes said. “After the CT scan, they found a softball size tumor in her abdomen.”

Fifteen months of intense, challenging treatments came after as doctors tried to eradicate the cancer.

Lots of prayers and support followed.

Her mother said Molly went through five rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, 12 days of radiation and six rounds of immunotherapy.

“It was the worst year and a half of our lives,” she added.

The rounds of treatment all paid off in the end when doctors declared Molly free of cancer.

Chelsea shared some great news in a follow up post to family and friends.

“There is NO active cancer left in her little body,” the post read. “Our God is SO good!!!”

Molly will now start treatment to ensure the cancer never comes back.

“She will have scans every 3 months to make sure there is no relapse,” her mother said.

