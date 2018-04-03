Mother accused of using Taser on son to wake him for church on Easter

PHOENIX (WSVN) – A mother has been accused of using a Taser to wake up her son for Easter church services.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins of Phoenix, Arizona, is accused of using the Taser on her 17-year-old son’s leg, Fox 10 reports.

“I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day!'” Dobbins told KNXV.

She denies tasing her son, saying she simply “sparked” the device and never actually tased him.

“I did not touch him at all with the taser,” Dobbins told Fox 10. “I made the sound with the taser.”

Dobbins was reportedly upset that both of her teenage sons were creating issues at home before their Easter Sunday church service. One of the sons talked back to her when they were told to send their friends home, according to Fox 10.

At that moment, Dobbins said she was at least five feet away from her son, who went back into his room.

“He said some cuss words to me, and he said that his friends don’t have to go anywhere,” Dobbins told the news outlet. She went on to say she returned to her room, grabbed a taser, and returned to the doorway of her son’s room.

“I had the taser in my hand, and I made the noise with the taser, and so, he was like, ‘I’m calling police’,” she said.

Officers arrested Dobbins at her home.

“He came back and said, ‘Put everything down,’ and I said for what?” Dobbins told Fox 10. “He said, ‘For tasing your son.’ I said, ‘I didn’t tase my son, I made the noise.’ He said that it’s domestic violence against a minor. So they handcuffed me. I start crying and got in the back of the police car.”

A judge decided to release Dobbins without bail, but police impounded her Taser.

The mother is now facing a child abuse charge and is expected to make another court appearance.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” Dobbins told KNXV.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.