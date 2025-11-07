(WSVN) - Are you ready for more sweet treats? Krispy Kreme is adding nine new flavors to its menu.

The new doughnut flavors include cinnamon apple filled, Biscoff cookie butter creme, chocolate fudge brownie, Oreo cookies and kreme and New York cheesecake.

This week’s announcement, billed as ““more ways to dozen,” comes as the company grows its everyday menu to 16 full-sized doughnuts, up from 10. The new additions join the Original Glazed doughnut and six classic varieties.

The new flavors became available at Krispy Kreme locations on Monday.

