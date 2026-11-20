(CNN) — Fourteen people were charged Thursday with stealing more than $22.5 million in consumer goods, including sneakers and power tools, from dozens of freight trains across Southern California over two years, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors allege that from February 2024 to August 2026, defendants targeted “high-value trains traveling through Southern California,” intending to steal products and resell them on the black market, according to a Justice Department release.

Freight routinely enters the United States through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach before being shipped nationwide by train. The suspects allegedly pre-determined locations along routes through California, orchestrating burglaries in Pico Rivera, Fullerton, and other locations, the statement said.

The department said, citing a federal indictment, the suspects rented or used trucks and vans to reach track sites, where some burglars boarded and disabled trains, forcing them to come to an emergency stop. Stolen cargo was then loaded into trucks and vans, transported to “stash houses” and then sold on the black market, it added.

The defendants would share details about the stolen cargo in group chats, including sharing photos and videos of them allegedly orchestrating the thefts, according to the Justice Department.

“The scale of the theft is staggering,” US Attorney Bill Essayli said in the statement. “We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash.”

The youngest defendant, a 21-year-old, is accused of leading the scheme and 13 others, aged 23 to 38, were co-conspirators, prosecutors allege.

All 14 defendants were charged with conspiracy, in addition to more than a dozen counts of theft of interstate railroad cargo and possession or receipt of stolen interstate railroad cargo, and two counts of violence against railroad carriers, according to the statement. They were arraigned Thursday in the US District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

If convicted, defendants could face up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy, up to 10 years for each count of theft and up to life in federal prison for each count of violence against railroad carriers.

“This historic indictment, following a 14-month investigation assisted by our Bureau of Investigation, demonstrates the importance of dismantling entire criminal enterprises — from those stealing the cargo to those profiting from its resale,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. “We are determined to protect this vital supply chain and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, not the black market.”

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