More than 2 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints over the weekend

(WSVN) - The Transportation Security Administration released the number of travelers who passed through checkpoints nationwide over the weekend.

More than 2 million passengers passed through airport checkpoints between Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, 964,630 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints and on Sunday, 1,176,091 travelers passed through the checkpoints.

