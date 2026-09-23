WASHINGTON — Star Meat Delivery Inc., based in Lucama, North Carolina, is recalling approximately 167,639 pounds of raw pork, beef and goat products produced without federal inspection, federal officials announced yesterday.

The recalled meat products bear a false mark of inspection displaying establishment number “EST. 1363,” which does not hold a federal grant of inspection, according to federal regulators.

The raw meat items were shipped to A&D Foods, a distributor in Georgia, for subsequent distribution to retail and restaurant locations nationwide.

Federal officials noted that individual retail packages may not reflect this establishment number because retail stores may have applied their own pricing and safe handling labels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during routine surveillance activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the recalled products, officials said.

Regulators warned that uninspected meat products may contain undeclared allergens or harmful contaminants, urging consumers, retailers and restaurants not to consume, sell or serve them.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods:

“GOAT CUT 1-1/2” 10.00 LBS”.

“GOAT BURN SKIN ON CUT 1-1/2” 10.00 LBS”.

“SLICE RIBEYE 4oz 10.00 LBS”.

“BEEF CHUCK THIN SLICED KBQ 4 MM 20.00 LBS”.

“BEEF OXTAIL CUT 10.00LBS”.

“BEEF SHORT RIBS SLD 3/8” REGULAR 10.00 LBS”.

“SHANKS BONE IN CUT 1.5 10.00 LBS”.

“PORK GROUND 10.00LBS”.

“PORK CHORIZO 10.00 LBS”.

“PORK CHOP B/I 10.00 LBS”.

“PORK FEET CUT 8 PCS 10.00 LBS”.

“PORK FEET CUT 6 PCS 10.00 LBS”.

“PORK RIB PIECES PREM 1” 10.00 LBS”.

“PORK BOSTON DICED 10.00 LBS”.

“PORK BOSTON SLICE 1 INCH 20.00 LBS”.

“Menudo Mix 30.00 LBS”.

“PORK BOSTON THIN SLICED 3.5MM 20.00 LBS”.

“PORK HOCK SLICED 10.00 LBS”.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Ribs 4Bone 2” C. Cut P/Caldo.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Rib Thin Sliced.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Pork Boston Butt Sliced 4MM.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Ribs SLD 3/8” Premium C. Cut.

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Feet Cut.

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