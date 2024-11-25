MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a time to be thankful, and it’s a time to be patient — not only with family members at the dinner table, but also on the roads and at the airport.

The crowds at South Florida airports on the Sunday before Thanksgiving were sizable but manageable during the early part of the day.

“So far, so good,” said a traveler.

“I’ll be staying at home for the holidays,” said another traveler.

By 10 p.m., however, the lines at Miami International Airport were considerably shorter. Nevertheless, the airport reported more than 150 delays on Sunday.

Once again, local airports are expecting a record-breaking number of passengers between now and Dec. 3. Officials said those are the busiest days at Miami International Airport.

“Saturday, November 30th, and Sunday, December 1st, when passenger traffic is projected to exceed 168,000 passengers on a single day,” said MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was bustling with people trying to get home.

“We’ll just have company coming. Everyone is going to come to us, so this is an early Thanksgiving [visit],” said a traveler.

Thankfully, there were not too many delays to report at FLL.

“It’s been smooth sailing since we’ve gotten here,” said a traveler.

Things could change, though, as six western states are under winter weather alerts. Feet of snowfall are forecast in the Sierra mountains.

Meteorologists said the storm will move east to start the week, bringing lighter rainfall to much of the eastern U.S., meaning delays could happen all over the country.

Some at MIA said they’re chasing sunnier skies for Thanksgiving

“We’re going to Turks and Caicos for Thanksgiving. It also is a joint trip for my grandma’s 90th birthday party,” said traveler Kate Hanselman. “I think we’re ahead of schedule enough that we’re probably not hitting too much of the holiday traffic, which is nice.”

Some who spoke with 7News did report short waits.

“We were waiting for like 30 minutes,” said a young traveler.

But they hastened to add that the family time and the food will make it all worthwhile.

“Turkey, for sure, and I like it with gravy,” said the young traveler.

Airport officials advise travelers to check with their airlines before heading in to board their flights.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.