(CNN) — More than 1,000 flights were canceled and many more delayed on Tuesday as a brutal ice storm continued to hit parts of the South and central United States, bringing a second day of transport problems.

As wintry conditions affected an area from Texas to West Virginia, airplane tracking website FlightAware reported that just over 1,000 flights had been canceled within the US and more than 1,200 delayed by about 10 a.m. ET.

Texas has been particularly hard hit.

Three of the state’s airports — Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW), Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Austin Bergstrom International (AUS) — are all experiencing significant disruption, according to FlightAware, with Dallas Fort-Worth seeing the bulk of cancellations. As of 10 a.m. ET, more than 560 flights to or from DFW were canceled.

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee was also seeing significant cancellations, with about 100 flights canceled by 10 a.m. ET.

Southwest, American and regional carrier SkyWest have been the most affected airlines.

Texas-based Southwest and American had both canceled more than 300 flights by Tuesday morning, representing 8% and 10% of their schedules, respectively.

On Monday, Southwest, which experienced an operational meltdown over the holidays, canceled about 12% of its schedule. American canceled 6% of its flights. Across all carriers, more than 1,100 flights were canceled on Monday, with more than 6,000 delays.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines issued a winter weather waiver across a dozen airports in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. The waiver applies to affected travel between January 30 to February 1.

American Airlines issued a waiver on Sunday for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) that applies to travel from January 29 to February 2.

On Tuesday, Dallas Love Field tweeted “Snow plows are prepped and ready to go! A big thanks to our crews who are working overnight at DAL.”

Another round of freezing rain and ice was expected throughout much of Texas at daybreak on Tuesday, forecast to head to Oklahoma by mid-morning, then move to Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville through the day.

“I encourage Arkansans who are experiencing winter weather to avoid travel if possible and heed the warnings of local officials,” Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted on Monday.

There’s a winter storm warning in effect for a large portion of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, until 6 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 2.

