LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 100 vehicles were involved in a pileup on a snowy highway near Portland, Oregon, as officials in the state’s biggest city and in Idaho opened emergency shelters ahead of the snow.

The pileup happened in whiteout conditions in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on social media. An SUV caught fire in the crash, but its occupants all escaped. First responders were searching car by car, and there have been reports of injuries or people being trapped in their vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

Oregon State Police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy said in an email that there have been no reported deaths in the pileup.

The West Coast storms are just the latest in a week of bad weather across the U.S. that has snarled traffic, cut power to tens of thousands and canceled classes for children in some states.

