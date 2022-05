(WSVN) - Drone deliveries are becoming the new reality for Walmart.

More stores throughout the country will have drone delivery available by the end of the year.

Florida is among the states where the service will be an option.

Walmart predicts this new option will allow more than 4 million families to have items delivered via drone straight to their homes.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.