More salmonella recalls could be coming, FDA says

(WSVN) - It seems we’ve been inundated lately with recalls for foods that may be contaminated with Salmonella. But the Food and Drug Administration warns more recalls may be on the horizon because of the common ingredient all of the products share.

The FDA said it believes the items contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers Inc.

“As there are likely other food products made by other manufacturers that also use this common ingredient, there may be other recalls initiated in the coming days,” the agency said in a news release.

“There is no evidence at this time that anyone was sickened from one of these products, or that these products are contaminated,” they continued. “These recalls are being initiated because of a potential risk, and out of an abundance of caution.”

So far, there are active recalls for the following products containing whey from Associated Milk Producers Inc.:

