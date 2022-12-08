Crews rushed to help several horses in deep trouble as the animals were trapped in freezing water after falling into an icy pond.

The horses were in need of help, but Montana firefighters responded Monday afternoon.

Rescue teams found four horses stuck in a deep pond after falling through the ice.

Firefighters, animal control officials, employees from a farm and nearby neighbors all worked as one to get the steeds out of the tight spot.

“C’mon you’re so close baby,” said one person helping.

Videos shared by Amber Countryman showed the horses snorting, agitated and trapped in the icy water.

The first rescuers on the scene initially tried constructing a ramp and digging a bank in the ice for the horses to climb out.

When that didn’t work more help arrived, and more than a dozen people try pulling a rope to help a harnessed horse out of the water.

But that didn’t work either so, they brought in a tractor to pull the horses out of the hole.

All four horses were eventually pulled out of the water and brought to a veterinary hospital.

