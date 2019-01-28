Monday marks 33rd anniversary of Challenger tragedy

(WSVN) - Monday marked 33 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded.

Just minutes after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986, a rocket booster failed, causing the fuel tank to ignite, which made the shuttle explode.

33 years ago today, @NASA lost seven crewmembers on the Shuttle Challenger. As President Ronald Reagan said that day, “The crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger honored us by the manner in which they lived their lives. We will never forget them.” pic.twitter.com/hpVvT1oPxN — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 28, 2019

The entire crew crew was killed in the explosion.

On board was Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis and Judith Resnik.

McAuliffe was the first teacher ever chosen for a space mission.

