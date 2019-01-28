Monday marks 33rd anniversary of Challenger tragedy

(WSVN) - Monday marked 33 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded.
Just minutes after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986, a rocket booster failed, causing the fuel tank to ignite, which made the shuttle explode.
The entire crew crew was killed in the explosion.
On board was Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis and Judith Resnik.
McAuliffe was the first teacher ever chosen for a space mission.
