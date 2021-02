(WSVN) - The country is celebrating the Commanders-in-Chief who once walked the halls of the White House on this Presidents Day.

The holiday honors the birthdays of both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Presidents Day is a national holiday, so there will be some business closures.

USPS, most banks and the New York stock exchange are closed.

