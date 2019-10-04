Mom’s photo featuring ex-partner, fiancé goes viral, spreads message on importance of co-parenting

(WSVN) - A woman’s photo has gone viral with an important message on co-parenting.

Madison Holley shared an image showing her ex-partner, her fiancé, her son and her newborn baby on Facebook. Holley said the photo was taken 24 hours after she gave birth to her second child, Waylon.

“The guy on the left is my ex, the 3-year-old holding his hand is my first child, Cade, we had together,” Holley said. “The guy on the right holding my sons’ Right hand is my fiancé, and the newborn baby Boy is our child.”

Holley voiced the importance of co-parenting after a relationship has ended.

“Just because a relationship doesn’t work out between two people DOES NOT mean the relationship with the child shouldn’t,” Holley wrote.

“Be civil and co-parent. If you made the child together it’s both your job to raise the child,” Holley added.

Holley’s photo was shared by blogging site Love What Matters. The post so far has picked up over 101,000 reactions and 25,000 shares.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.