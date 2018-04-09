Mom’s apology goes viral after son wears X-rated McDonald’s shirt to elementary school

(WSVN) - A Texas mother apologized on Facebook after her son went to school in a sexually-explicit T-shirt meant to resemble the McDonald’s logo.

Newsweek reported that 43-year-old Shelly McCullar sent her son Anthony to Travis Elementary in what she thought was simply a McDonald’s shirt with their slogan “I’m lovin’ it” printed underneath the golden arches. Instead, the image showed a woman’s legs in the shape of the fast food restaurant’s logo.

“Once again, my sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary,” said McCullar in a Facebook post. “I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing! I had no idea Anthony wore this to school!!”

The T-shirt depicts a pair of parted legs that are wearing heels. But when the mom asked her son if any of his teachers noticed, the boy said they also thought it was just the McDonald’s logo.

“Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this,” McCullar continued. “A friend had given me some hand me down clothes for Anthony. I haven’t had the chance to completely go through them. I will tonight though!!”

