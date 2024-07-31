Getszville, N.Y. (WSVN) – A woman and her four-year-old daughter were in for an unusual surprise when blood was found in their Burger King food order.

Friday was a typical day of running errands for Tiffany Floyd, with her four-year-old and her newborn accompanying her on the day’s journey.

As they traveled through Getszville, New York, a town near Buffalo, she decided to pull in at an area Burger King to get a kid’s meal for her daughter and a meal for herself.

“I went to the drive-thru, I handed my daughter the meal. About five minutes down the road I heard ‘Mommy I didn’t want ketchup.’ So I grabbed the bag back from her thinking they just messed up our meal,” she said.

To her surprise, it was not ketchup, but blood.

“All over the hamburger, the fry, the toy,” she said.

Floyd immediately pulled over urging her daughter to spit out whatever she had in her mouth.

“And I called Burger King. I spoke to the manager Dan. He did inform me somebody cut their hand, that he was sorry. And if I wanted to come back with the bag, he would refund me my money. I declined,” she said.

Floyd reached out to the Niagara County Health Department and filed a complaint. She then decided to take it one step further, taking to social media to warn others.

“Later that night as I calmed down is when I made the TikTok to alert people. If you were at that location at that time that day to maybe check the bags. If you still have the bags or if you really think that this might impact you, maybe call your doctor and get your blood done to check,” she said.

Her daughter is getting blood tests done this week and will have to continue to get monthly tests for a year to ensure no diseases were transmitted.

Meanwhile, Floyd says her daughter is traumatized and doesn’t have an appetite.

“She does know that there was blood in her food. So even if I go to give her food, she thinks there’s blood in all her food,” Floyd said. “She did eat a little bit today, but she watched me make her food which she has never done that.”

The Burger King restaurant was inspected and officials found no violations.

The fast food chain apologized for the incident, saying they closed the location for the weekend for extra cleaning and training.

