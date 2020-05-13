Mom makes special ‘hug time’ device so kids can safely embrace grandma

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WSVN) — A mom made a special device that allows her kids to safely hug their grandmother.

In the time of the coronavirus, social distancing has become the norm to stay safe, especially for the older population. However, Carly Marianaro created a special “hug time” device that allowed her kids to bond with their grandmother.

Marinaro’s device consists of a barrier of plastic and livestock gloves, which allow her kids to give their grandmother a hug while still social distancing.

According to Fox 13, Marianaro said she came up with the idea when she saw a similar video online of people wearing plastic bags.

Video shows the kids jumping with excitement as their Nana pulls up, and then lining up to give her a hug through the device.

“This is something else,” Nana could be heard saying in the video. “I’m so happy.”

